Fast
Prefetch on hover, no full page reload, built-in progress bar. Navigations feel instant.
Make your website feel like a single-page app — without JavaScript
Lightweight AJAX navigation library
Traditional websites reload the entire page on every click. µJS changes that: it intercepts link clicks and form submissions, fetches the new page in the background, and replaces only the content that changed. The browser never fully reloads — navigation feels instant, like a single-page application.
There's no framework to learn, no build step, no server-side changes. Add a single script tag to your existing site, call
mu.init(), and every internal link becomes an AJAX navigation. It works with any backend — PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, or anything that serves HTML.
Single file, ~5 KB gzipped, zero dependencies. No build step required.
Works with any backend: PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, Node.js… No server changes needed.
Update multiple page fragments in a single request. Ideal for dashboards and complex layouts.
Any element, any event. Live search, polling, focus actions — with built-in debounce.
GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE on links, buttons, and forms.
Real-time updates via Server-Sent Events. Combine with patch mode for multi-fragment streaming.
View Transitions API, DOM morphing via idiomorph, built on the Fetch API.
<!-- 1. Include the script -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@digicreon/mujs@1.4.0/dist/mu.min.js"></script>
<!-- 2. Initialize -->
<script>mu.init();</script>
That's it. All internal links are now intercepted and loaded via AJAX.
Add a single
<script> tag to your page. No build tools, no bundler.
µJS listens for clicks on internal links and form submissions. External links are untouched.
The page is fetched via AJAX, and only the targeted content is swapped — no full reload.