Traditional websites reload the entire page on every click. µJS changes that: it intercepts link clicks and form submissions, fetches the new page in the background, and replaces only the content that changed. The browser never fully reloads — navigation feels instant, like a single-page application.

There's no framework to learn, no build step, no server-side changes. Add a single script tag to your existing site, call mu.init() , and every internal link becomes an AJAX navigation. It works with any backend — PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, or anything that serves HTML.